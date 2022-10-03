Digiday Awards
The Digiday Awards is the industry’s annual recognition of the companies, campaigns and creatives modernizing media and marketing. Over the years, these awards have honored industry-leading work from Edelman, VICE, HP and more.
Key Dates
Early Deadline:
Jul 22, 2022$499 per entry
Regular Deadline:
Aug 19, 2022$599 per entry
Last Chance:
Sep 23, 2022$729 per entry
Judging Criterea
Judges will be looking for companies or campaigns that can clearly demonstrate success over the past 12 months. Judges are seeking companies or campaigns that have seized challenges and created opportunities and will evaluate entries based on the following criteria: Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value, Results and Overall.
Judges will require evidence to substantiate all entries. This can include details of financial performance, specific KPIs, creative evidence in the form of a sizzle reel, campaign images, or links to the final project or related sites. The judges will also consider the structure, presentation and clarity of each entry.
Judging Process
Judges will score each entry prompt and consider any supporting materials submitted. After each judge submits their score for the above criteria, the scores of each criteria will then be averaged and then combined to determine an overall score for each entry. The highest scoring entries will appear on the shortlist and winner lists.
Confidentiality
All material will remain confidential to the judges. Only the 'Credits' section of an entry will be made public via the shortlist/winners announcement. If you win a particular category, our team may summarize the entry for shortlist/winner announcements and winners guides.
