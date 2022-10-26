Virtual Forum: Omnichannel Marketing Strategies
Join Digiday and Best Buy Ads for a conversation about the omnichannel strategies and tactics that work best — including how to build retail media networked, programmatic, out-of-home and other channels into the once-again rapidly evolving omnichannel space.
Agenda(Times are local: America/New York)
Welcome to the Omnichannel Marketing Strategies Forum, we’ll kick off the day of content with a look at the state of the industry, focusing on a few key trends.
Jim Cooper
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
DIGIDAY/WORKLIFE
The key to understanding which channels prove best for brands comes with time and testing. As brands continue to decipher how their audience consumes content and advertising, the ‘all or nothing’ approach to omnichannel is declining. Join us as we discuss the importance of finding the right balance to ensure that everyone on the omnichannel value chain is speaking the same language and are creating high-quality customer experiences.
Hyun Lee Miller
VP MEDIA
GOOD APPLE
Custom and Best Buy Ads turn the conversation to the opportunities, challenges, budgets, allocations and partnerships driving the RMN conversation as advertisers and their RMN partners prepare for 2023. We explore what advertisers are asking from their networks, how they’re budgeting and focusing on RMNs in general for increasingly sophisticated data/audience plays.
Mark Heitke
DIRECTOR, PRODUCT AND AUDIENCE STRATEGY
BEST BUY ADS
In recent years, tech giants have committed to a series of changes in a bid to tighten user privacy. They present advertisers with a conundrum and force a move away from their perfect science. While most are unprepared, this cookieless future presents an opportunity for marketers to be more intentional — and less creepy— with their advertising. With clicks, views and visits in the rearview mirror, can “contextual advertising” be an answer? And how can we get more granular and creative than merely placing ads for running shoes on a news article about running? And, as the rate of vaccines continues to improve, how are buyers thinking about contextual targeting, particularly with the industry’s increasing emphasis on data?
Carrie Hines
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PMG
April Carlisle
EVP, COMMERCE
SPARK FOUNDRY
Steve McGowan
HEAD OF SHOPPER ACTIVATION & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
