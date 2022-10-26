In recent years, tech giants have committed to a series of changes in a bid to tighten user privacy. They present advertisers with a conundrum and force a move away from their perfect science. While most are unprepared, this cookieless future presents an opportunity for marketers to be more intentional — and less creepy— with their advertising. With clicks, views and visits in the rearview mirror, can “contextual advertising” be an answer? And how can we get more granular and creative than merely placing ads for running shoes on a news article about running? And, as the rate of vaccines continues to improve, how are buyers thinking about contextual targeting, particularly with the industry’s increasing emphasis on data?