The Future of Influencer Marketing Episode 1: The Influencer Platform Report

This post is part of a series first published by Digiday sibling Glossy

In the early days, social platforms were simple. Instagram was photos, YouTube was video. Now, everyone is trying to be everything as platforms rapidly add each others’ features, such as short videos, stories, livestreaming and e-commerce. What’s more, it feels like there’s a new social platform popping up every day — and they’re all vying for influencers’ time and content. We asked beauty and fashion influencers, including Sydney Morgan, Christen Dominique and Sarah Lugor, where they’re spending most of their time. While traditionally you hear the term “YouTuber” or “TikToker” to describe a particular type of influencer, most influencers we talked to emphasized diversifying platforms.

The Future of Influencer Marketing video series is presented by our partner, Skeepers. Learn more about them here.