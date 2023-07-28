The Future of Influencer Marketing Episode 1: The Influencer Platform Report
This post is part of a series first published by Digiday sibling Glossy
In the early days, social platforms were simple. Instagram was photos, YouTube was video. Now, everyone is trying to be everything as platforms rapidly add each others’ features, such as short videos, stories, livestreaming and e-commerce. What’s more, it feels like there’s a new social platform popping up every day — and they’re all vying for influencers’ time and content. We asked beauty and fashion influencers, including Sydney Morgan, Christen Dominique and Sarah Lugor, where they’re spending most of their time. While traditionally you hear the term “YouTuber” or “TikToker” to describe a particular type of influencer, most influencers we talked to emphasized diversifying platforms.
The Future of Influencer Marketing video series is presented by our partner, Skeepers. Learn more about them here.
-
Why Puma sees Web3 and the metaverse as its next great commerce opportunity
Puma’s reason for leaning so thoroughly into its vision for Web3 is simple: it doesn’t want to miss the boat — yet again — on the next big shake-up to the retail world, and it sees the coming of Web3 commerce as a potentially seismic shift.
-
FTC updates prompt influencer marketing to revisit murky practices, avoid hot water for failure to disclose ads
Updated FTC guidelines around endorsements prompts agencies to revisit murky ethics of influencer marketing.
-
The ad slowdown (or lack thereof) gives the industry reason to hope
While ad spending may pick up in the second half of the year, according to forecasts from companies like Unilever, Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble, the extent of this resurgence may vary across different markets.
-
SponsoredHow ad tech gives agencies valuable time to work more efficiently
As agencies seek a competitive edge and strive to deliver high-quality results for their clients, they are looking to save time by optimizing workflows and processes with new tech solutions. These solutions are often sold with the promise of more transparency and efficiency but with the caveat that everything needs to be done differently. Disruption […]
-
DoubleVerify to support in-game ads to win over brands’ budgets for the channel
Although some measurement tools have already been available for in-game advertisers over the past year, some observers believe DoubleVerify’s entry into the market could help win over brands that have been wary about using in-game ads to reach the gaming audience.
-
Taking stock of Snapchat’s ad turnaround, one data point at a time
While it manages to attract users and keep them engaged, it struggles to turn that attention into more ad dollars.