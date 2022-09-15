Digiday Media Buying Summit March 2023

Entry-level Pass: Super Early Rate
$2,995
  • Price increases to $3,195 after December 22
  • • Access to three days of key insights and honest discussion
  • Three one-on-one 8-Minute Meetings with executives of your choice
  • • Networking functions including meals, cocktail receptions, attendee activities and more
  • • Access to our meeting scheduler to help you find the perfect prospects
  • • Early access to book the one-to-one meetings of your choice
  • Media buying execs: You may be eligible for a discounted Agency Pass. Contact us here to find out.
Buy Now
Premium Pass: Super Early Rate
$4,995
  • Price increases to $5,195 after December 22
  • • Access to three days of key insights and honest discussion
  • Five one-on-one 8-Minute Meetings with executives of your choice
  • • Networking functions including meals, cocktail receptions, attendee activities and more
  • • Access to our meeting scheduler to help you find the perfect prospects
  • • Early access to book the one-to-one meetings of your choice
  • Media buying execs: You may be eligible for a discounted Agency Pass. Contact us here to find out.
Buy Now

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2022. All rights reserved