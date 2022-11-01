Digiday Gaming Advertising Forum
Join us for the Digiday Gaming Advertising Forum as we bring together brand, agency and media leaders to discuss the future of gaming and how brands can leverage gaming and esports to reach their audience.
We'll discuss key trends and data to set the scene and kick off the forum.
Alexander Lee
GAMING & ESPORTS REPORTER
As both esports and e-commerce soared to new levels in 2020, brands were uniquely positioned to connect with gaming enthusiasts in new, creative ways. For one brand, that meant launching and testing a direct-to-gamer site, offering a one-stop-shop for all the brand’s products. In this session, the brand’s head of gaming will highlight how gaming and esports partnerships help fuel the new D2C offering, including best practices for reimagining how brands can level up gamers’ experiences today.
Mike Sespo
CO- FOUNDER & CEO
VINDEX
With the desire for authentic human connection at an all-time high, almost 3 billion people globally are finding it in gaming. And while gaming has always been social, technological advancements and increased accessibility have evolved it into one of the primary means through which audiences connect, interact, and socialize.
Join Activision Blizzard Media for a session presenting new research which explores how gaming’s immersive nature allows it to deliver a unique social connection, both in-game and beyond.
Antonio Miller
RESEARCH LEAD
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD MEDIA
As gaming’s prevalence grows, so do opportunities for brands to find their place. However, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach brands can take to seize value adding opportunities in gaming to connect with customers. In this session, hear what Drieke Leenknegt, chief marketing officer at Timberland, a VF Company has to say about ‘Timberland stepping into the metaverse for the first time with an immersive gaming experience fully designed and created in Fortnite.’
Drieke Leenknegt
CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
TIMBERLAND, A VF COMPANY
In the world of esports, the publisher rules. They control the IP and the revenue around the leagues. It sounds great, but too much control can be stifling, according to one executive, who believes developers should be fostering a more collaborative dynamic between themselves and the rest of the industry.
Justin Hochberg
FOUNDER & CEO
VIRTUAL BRAND GROUP
Join this session to hear from Refinery29 Inc.’s entertainment director, Melissah Yang on how the digital publisher entered beauty into the gaming chat by partnering with Melissa Croft, influencer and Xtreme makeup athlete.
Melissah Yang
ENTERTAINMENT DIRECTOR
REFINERY29, INC.
Melissa Croft
INFLUENCER & XTREME MAKEUP ATHLETE
The intersection of gaming and advertising is more expansive than ever now, but where is it headed and how has it evolved? In this session, a brand marketing leader will take us through their brand’s evolution as it pertains to gaming and where the industry is headed as this space continues to grow.
Samantha Lim
SVP, GAMING STRATEGY & INNOVATION
PUBLICIS MEDIA
Join us as we close the forum with key takeaways from the day.
Alexander Lee
GAMING & ESPORTS REPORTER