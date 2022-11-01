November 7, 2022

Digiday Gaming Advertising Forum

Join us for the Digiday Gaming Advertising Forum as we bring together brand, agency and media leaders to discuss the future of gaming and how brands can leverage gaming and esports to reach their audience.

Agenda

Day 1
12:00 p.m. ET
Opening Remarks and State of the Industry

We’ll discuss key trends and data to set the scene and kick off the forum.

speaker

Alexander Lee

GAMING & ESPORTS REPORTER

12:10 p.m. ET
Leveraging Esports and Gaming to Fuel DTC Strategies

As both esports and e-commerce soared to new levels in 2020, brands were uniquely positioned to connect with gaming enthusiasts in new, creative ways. For one brand, that meant launching and testing a direct-to-gamer site, offering a one-stop-shop for all the brand’s products. In this session, the brand’s head of gaming will highlight how gaming and esports partnerships help fuel the new D2C offering, including best practices for reimagining how brands can level up gamers’ experiences today.

speaker

Mike Sespo

CO- FOUNDER & CEO

VINDEX

speaker
Moderator
Alexander Lee
12:30 p.m. ET
Fostering Community Through Fandom: Gaming as the Real Social Connector

With the desire for authentic human connection at an all-time high, almost 3 billion people globally are finding it in gaming. And while gaming has always been social, technological advancements and increased accessibility have evolved it into one of the primary means through which audiences connect, interact, and socialize.

Join Activision Blizzard Media for a session presenting new research which explores how gaming’s immersive nature allows it to deliver a unique social connection, both in-game and beyond.

speaker

Antonio Miller

RESEARCH LEAD

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD MEDIA

12:45 p.m. ET
How Are Brands Experimenting With the Metaverse?

As gaming’s prevalence grows, so do opportunities for brands to find their place. However, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach brands can take to seize value adding opportunities in gaming to connect with customers. In this session, hear what Drieke Leenknegt, chief marketing officer at Timberland, a VF Company has to say about ‘Timberland stepping into the metaverse for the first time with an immersive gaming experience fully designed and created in Fortnite.’

speaker

Drieke Leenknegt

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

TIMBERLAND, A VF COMPANY

speaker
Moderator
Seb Joseph
1:05 p.m. ET
Sponsor Session
1:20 p.m. ET
With Esports, Control Isn’t Everything

In the world of esports, the publisher rules. They control the IP and the revenue around the leagues. It sounds great, but too much control can be stifling, according to one executive, who believes developers should be fostering a more collaborative dynamic between themselves and the rest of the industry.

speaker

Justin Hochberg

FOUNDER & CEO

VIRTUAL BRAND GROUP

speaker
Moderator
Alexander Lee
1:40 p.m. ET
Panel: Refinery29, Inc. Enters Beauty Into Gaming With Help From Influencers

Join this session to hear from Refinery29 Inc.’s entertainment director, Melissah Yang on how the digital publisher entered beauty into the gaming chat by partnering with Melissa Croft, influencer and Xtreme makeup athlete.

speaker

Melissah Yang

ENTERTAINMENT DIRECTOR

REFINERY29, INC.

speaker

Melissa Croft

INFLUENCER & XTREME MAKEUP ATHLETE

speaker
Moderator
Alexander Lee
2:00 p.m. ET
Looking Forward: What is the Future of Gaming & Advertising?

The intersection of gaming and advertising is more expansive than ever now, but where is it headed and how has it evolved? In this session, a brand marketing leader will take us through their brand’s evolution as it pertains to gaming and where the industry is headed as this space continues to grow.

speaker

Samantha Lim

SVP, GAMING STRATEGY & INNOVATION

PUBLICIS MEDIA

speaker
Moderator
Seb Joseph
2:20 p.m. ET
Closing Remarks

Join us as we close the forum with key takeaways from the day.

speaker

Alexander Lee

GAMING & ESPORTS REPORTER

View full agenda

Partners

DIGIDAY+

Get access to tools and analysis to stay ahead of the trends transforming media and marketing

My Account

Visit your account page to make changes and renew.

logo
© 2022. All rights reserved