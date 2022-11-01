Digiday Future of TV Programming Forum
Join us for Digiday’s Future of TV Programming Forum, where top media executives will discuss how they are adapting to the TV ad market’s transformation.
Agenda
We’ll discuss key trends and data to set the scene and kick off the virtual forum.
Tim Peterson
SENIOR MEDIA EDITOR
DIGIDAY
Join this session to hear how Project X Entertainment’s co-chief executive officer, Paul Neinstein is assessing the market for original and licensed programming.
Paul Neinstein
CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROJECT X ENTERTAINMENT
‘TikTok isn’t TV, and that’s OK!’ according to Emily Anderson, Vox’s vp of video & tv at Vox Media. Audiences go to different platforms for different experiences, and publishers need to deliver on those different types of content. Join this session to hear how Vox is one of the few outlets successfully making short, medium, and long form across a number of platforms.
Emily Anderson
VP, VOX VIDEO & TV
VOX MEDIA
Join this session to hear Danny Villa, head of development & production, Hispanic Streaming Group at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises share how TV and streaming production has bounced back from the pandemic-induced pause.
Danny Villa
HEAD OF DEVELOPMENT & PRODUCTION, HISPANIC STREAMING GROUP
NBCUNIVERSAL TELEMUNDO ENTERPRISES
Join this session to hear how Jo Sharon, co-ceo of Magical Elves manages programming distribution across traditional TV and streaming.
Jo Sharon
CO-CEO
MAGICAL ELVES
Join us as we close the forum with key takeaways from the day.
Tim Peterson
SENIOR MEDIA EDITOR
DIGIDAY