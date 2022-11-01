November 10, 2022

Digiday Future of TV Programming Forum

Join us for Digiday’s Future of TV Programming Forum, where top media executives will discuss how they are adapting to the TV ad market’s transformation.

Agenda

Day 1
12:00 p.m. ET
Opening Remarks and State of the Industry

We’ll discuss key trends and data to set the scene and kick off the virtual forum.

Tim Peterson

SENIOR MEDIA EDITOR

DIGIDAY

12:10 p.m. ET
Must-See TV: How One Streaming Service or Production Studio Is Assessing the Market for Original and Licensed Programming

Join this session to hear how Project X Entertainment’s co-chief executive officer, Paul Neinstein is assessing the market for original and licensed programming.

Paul Neinstein

CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PROJECT X ENTERTAINMENT

Tim Peterson
12:30 p.m. ET
Sponsor Session
12:45 p.m. ET
Is TikTok TV?: The State of Short-Form Video Strategy

‘TikTok isn’t TV, and that’s OK!’ according to Emily Anderson, Vox’s vp of video & tv at Vox Media. Audiences go to different platforms for different experiences, and publishers need to deliver on those different types of content. Join this session to hear how Vox is one of the few outlets successfully making short, medium, and long form across a number of platforms.

speaker

Emily Anderson

VP, VOX VIDEO & TV

VOX MEDIA

Tim Peterson
1:05 p.m. ET
Sponsor Session
1:20 p.m. ET
Back to Set: How TV & Streaming Production Has Bounced Back From the Pandemic-Induced Pause

Join this session to hear Danny Villa, head of development & production, Hispanic Streaming Group at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises share how TV and streaming production has bounced back from the pandemic-induced pause.

speaker

Danny Villa

HEAD OF DEVELOPMENT & PRODUCTION, HISPANIC STREAMING GROUP

NBCUNIVERSAL TELEMUNDO ENTERPRISES

Tim Peterson
1:40 p.m. ET
Sponsor Session
1:55 p.m. ET
Programming Guide

Join this session to hear how Jo Sharon, co-ceo of Magical Elves manages programming distribution across traditional TV and streaming.

speaker

Jo Sharon

CO-CEO

MAGICAL ELVES

Tim Peterson
2:15 p.m. ET
Closing Remarks

Join us as we close the forum with key takeaways from the day.

Tim Peterson

SENIOR MEDIA EDITOR

DIGIDAY

