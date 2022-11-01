November 9, 2022

Digiday Future of TV Advertising Forum

Join us for Digiday’s Future of TV Advertising Forum, where top executives at brands, agencies, TV networks and streaming services will discuss how they are adapting to the TV ad market’s transformation.

Agenda

Day 1
12:00 p.m. ET
Opening Remarks and State of the Industry

We’ll discuss key trends and data to set the scene and kick off the virtual forum.

speaker

Tim Peterson

SENIOR MEDIA EDITOR

DIGIDAY

12:10 p.m. ET
ID Check: The State of Identity and First-Party Data in TV and Streaming Advertising

With identity and first-party data at the forefront of TV and streaming advertising conversations, join this session to hear Albert Thompson, managing director of digital at Walton Isaacson speak to his view’s on what the state of identity and first-party data is.

speaker

Albert Thompson

MANAGING DIRECTOR, DIGITAL

WALTON ISAACSON

speaker
Moderator
Tim Peterson
12:30 p.m. ET
Sponsor Session
12:45 p.m. ET
Keeping Count: Making Sense of TV’s Measurement Shift

Join this session to hear from Bharad Ramesh, executive director, research and investment analytics on how GroupM has navigated ‘making sense’ of TV measurement as change is constant.

speaker

Bharad Ramesh

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, RESEARCH & INVESTMENT ANALYTICS

GROUPM

speaker
Moderator
Tim Peterson
1:05 p.m. ET
Sponsor Session
1:20 p.m. ET
WTF Is “Premium” Inventory in Today’s Converged TV, Streaming and Digital Video Market?

Join this session to get answers on exactly WTF is “premium” inventory in today’s converged TV, streaming and digital video market from Jessie Schwartzfarb, svp, group director of video investment at Dentsu.

speaker

Jessie Schwartzfarb

SVP, GROUP DIRECTOR, VIDEO INVESTMENT

DENTSU

speaker
Moderator
Tim Peterson
1:40 p.m. ET
The State of CTV Advertising Spending & Priorities Ahead

By every measure, all signs point to an acceleration in ad-based models being the future of streaming — and advertisers are embracing new data-driven targeting and measurement capabilities in CTV to optimize ad spending to meet changing consumer habits and local market dynamics. In this discussion, John will share insights from our 2022 CTV/OTT Advertiser study and what’s top of mind for advertisers as they continue to invest more in streaming ads — on topics such as targeting, measurement, brand safety, ad fraud and inventory.

speaker

John Vilade

HEAD OF SALES

PREMION

1:55 p.m. ET
Primetime for Programmatic: The State of Advanced TV and Streaming Advertising

Join this session to hear the state of the industry in regards to programmatic role in advanced TV and streaming advertising from Juliana Wurzburger, head of media at Anheuser-Busch.

speaker

Juliana Wurzburger

HEAD OF MEDIA

ANHEUSER-BUSCH

speaker
Moderator
Tim Peterson
2:15 p.m. ET
Closing Remarks

Join us as we close the forum with key takeaways from the day.

speaker

Tim Peterson

SENIOR MEDIA EDITOR

DIGIDAY

View full agenda

