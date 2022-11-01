By every measure, all signs point to an acceleration in ad-based models being the future of streaming — and advertisers are embracing new data-driven targeting and measurement capabilities in CTV to optimize ad spending to meet changing consumer habits and local market dynamics. In this discussion, John will share insights from our 2022 CTV/OTT Advertiser study and what’s top of mind for advertisers as they continue to invest more in streaming ads — on topics such as targeting, measurement, brand safety, ad fraud and inventory.