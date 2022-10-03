Greater Good Awards
It’s never been more important for companies to stand for something more than their bottom line. From racial equality to the environment to social justice, many businesses are focused on having a positive impact on the world and we’re recognizing those companies and their work.
The Greater Good Awards, presented by Digiday, Glossy, Modern Retail and WorkLife, will showcase the work being done around social causes, its impact and ultimately those working toward the greater good. In the spirit of contributing to the greater good, Digiday Media will be donating a portion of entry profits to Sandy Hook Promise, a foundation whose mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes and communities.
Key Dates
Early Deadline:
Aug 12, 2022$399 per entry
Regular Deadline:
Sep 09, 2022$549 per entry
Last Chance: Oct 14, 2022$599 per entry
Judging Criterea
Judges will be looking for companies or campaigns that can clearly demonstrate success over the past 12 months. Judges are seeking companies or campaigns that have seized challenges and created opportunities and will evaluate entries based on the following criteria: Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value, Results and Overall.
Judges will require evidence to substantiate all entries. This can include details of financial performance, specific KPIs, creative evidence in the form of a sizzle reel, campaign images, or links to the final project or related sites. The judges will also consider the structure, presentation and clarity of each entry.
Judging Process
Judges will score each entry prompt and consider any supporting materials submitted. After each judge submits their score for the above criteria, the scores of each criteria will then be averaged and then combined to determine an overall score for each entry. The highest scoring entries will appear on the shortlist and winner lists.
Confidentiality
All material will remain confidential to the judges. Only the 'Credits' section of an entry will be made public via the shortlist/winners announcement. If you win a particular category, our team may summarize the entry for shortlist/winner announcements and winners guides.
Contact
