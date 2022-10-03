Awards Temp

Digiday Awards

Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe Recognizing the companies, campaigns and technology modernizing European marketing and advertising. Submit Now Remind Me

Digiday Media Awards Recognizing the companies working to modernize digital media Submit Now Remind Me

Digiday Content Marketing Awards Recognizing the companies and campaigns using content to modernize media and marketing. Submit Now Remind Me

Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards Recognizing the output of agencies as they navigate the path forward. Submit Now Remind Me

Digiday Video & TV Awards Recognizing the companies, campaigns and technology modernizing video and TV. Submit Now Remind Me

Future Leader Awards Recognizing the next generation of leaders who are making a big impact in their industry. Submit Now Remind Me