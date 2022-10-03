Awards Temp
Digiday Awards
Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe
Recognizing the companies, campaigns and technology modernizing European marketing and advertising.
|Early Deadline
|Regular Deadline
|Last Chance
|Oct 07, 2022
Digiday Media Awards
Recognizing the companies working to modernize digital media
|Early Deadline
|Jan 26, 2023
|Regular Deadline
|Mar 09, 2023
|Last Chance
|Apr 20, 2023
Digiday Content Marketing Awards
Recognizing the companies and campaigns using content to modernize media and marketing.
|Early Deadline
|Dec 09, 2022
|Regular Deadline
|Feb 10, 2023
|Last Chance
|Mar 03, 2023
Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards
Recognizing the output of agencies as they navigate the path forward.
|Early Deadline
|Dec 02, 2022
|Regular Deadline
|Jan 13, 2023
|Last Chance
|Feb 10, 2023
Digiday Video & TV Awards
Recognizing the companies, campaigns and technology modernizing video and TV.
|Early Deadline
|Oct 14, 2022
|Regular Deadline
|Nov 11, 2022
|Last Chance
|Jan 06, 2023
Future Leader Awards
Recognizing the next generation of leaders who are making a big impact in their industry.
|Early Deadline
|Nov 04, 2022
|Regular Deadline
|Dec 16, 2022
|Last Chance
|Dec 20, 2022
Greater Good Awards
Showcasing the work being done around social causes, its impact and ultimately those working toward the greater good.
|Early Deadline
|Regular Deadline
|Last Chance
|Oct 14, 2022
Upcoming Announcements
Digiday Technology Awards
Recognizing the technology modernizing media and marketing.
Digiday Awards
The industry's annual recognition of the companies, campaigns and creatives modernizing media and marketing.
