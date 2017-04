Portland-based Umpqua Bank is embracing its decidedly West Coast roots, with branches that offer yoga classes, Wi-Fi, meeting rooms, coffee and snacks. The approach is part of the bank’s strategy to attract more customers by shaking up what it means to head to a bank. Umpqua Bank is reframing the branch as a community center where people can┬árelax and have fun.

Homepage image courtesy of Umpqua Bank