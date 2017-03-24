The Tearsheet term sheet: the definitive guide to fintech jargon

Financial technology is so riddled with jargon it’s no wonder companies can’t explain what they do or how they’re actually solving the problem they’re trying to solve. And potential customers and buyers of the products and services this industry is building end up feeling a little excluded from this world – kind of like the old finance industry they’re working so hard to make more accessible to the masses.

