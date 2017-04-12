Inside Bank of Ireland’s New York innovation hub

Ireland’s largest bank is looking to build startup talent — and it’s looking beyond Ireland to do it.

Far from its other training spaces in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, the company last month opened its midtown Manhattan workspace to startups looking to expand to the U.S. market, its first outside the country. Through Startlab NYC, as its known, the bank offers 12 months of free office space combined with networking and mentorship opportunities. The bank’s move mirrors those of other foreign-based banks building innovation labs in New York City — including Deutsche Bank, which opened a lab last month, BNP Paribas and Barclays.

Homepage image of Dublin workspace courtesy of Bank of Ireland