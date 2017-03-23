BuzzFeed’s Greg Coleman is Publishing Executive of the Year at the Digiday Publishing Awards

BuzzFeed president Greg Coleman has been named Publishing Executive of the Year at the Digiday Publishing Awards. A first-time winner, Greg is a veteran of AOL, The Huffington Post and most recently of ad tech firm Criteo. He joined BuzzFeed in August 2014 to help mature its ad business.
“It’s all about Jonah Peretti and his executive team. It’s a great brand. I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Mr. Coleman on his win.
BuzzFeed also won Best New Vertical/Brand for Tasty, its incredibly popular food and cooking vertical. According to Tubular Labs data for February 2017, Tasty content was viewed over 1 billion times across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, with the bulk of the views coming from Facebook, a testament to the media brand’s bet on distributed platform strategy.
“I love those videos,” said host Tom Cowell. “You watch a delicious meal prepared by a genius chef, and then you order Seamless.”
View the full list of finalists below.
The Digiday WorkLife Awards
Best New Vertical/Brand
BuzzFeed – Tasty
Best Use of Snapchat
NowThisNews – “We The People” Snapchat Discover Channel
Best Use of Instagram
Insider
Best Use of Facebook Live
Refinery29 – Tyra Banks and Patrick Starr
Best Use of a Podcast
Refinery29 – “Strong Opinions Loosely Held”
Best Use of a Messenger Bot
TODAY Show – TODAY Food Bot
Best Use of AR/VR
McClatchy Video Lab and Save Mart – “Big Red“
Best Live Event
Refinery29 – 29Rooms
Best Use of Technology
Financial Times
Best Email Newsletter
Lenny Letter
Best Video Series
Bleacher Report – “Game of Zones”
Best Overall Design
The Outline
Best E-Commerce Strategy
Gizmodo Media
Best Mobile Innovation
NBC News – NBC News Push Alerts
Best Custom Advertising
NYMag.com – “Flashback” for HBO’s “Vinyl”
Best Branded Content Program
Turner Broadcasting and Late Night with Conan O’Brien – “Ride Along 2“
Best Brand Partnership
Reuters and Canon Europe – “In Pursuit of the Perfect Shot“
Best Content Studio
Atlantic Re:think
Most Effective Sales Team
Wall Street Journal Custom Studio
Publishing Executive of the Year
Greg Coleman, president, BuzzFeed
Best in Show
Turner Broadcasting and Late Night with Conan O’Brien – “Ride Along 2“
