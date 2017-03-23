BuzzFeed’s Greg Coleman is Publishing Executive of the Year at the Digiday Publishing Awards

BuzzFeed president Greg Coleman has been named Publishing Executive of the Year at the Digiday Publishing Awards. A first-time winner, Greg is a veteran of AOL, The Huffington Post and most recently of ad tech firm Criteo. He joined BuzzFeed in August 2014 to help mature its ad business.

“It’s all about Jonah Peretti and his executive team. It’s a great brand. I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Mr. Coleman on his win.

BuzzFeed also won Best New Vertical/Brand for Tasty, its incredibly popular food and cooking vertical. According to Tubular Labs data for February 2017, Tasty content was viewed over 1 billion times across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, with the bulk of the views coming from Facebook, a testament to the media brand’s bet on distributed platform strategy.

“I love those videos,” said host Tom Cowell. “You watch a delicious meal prepared by a genius chef, and then you order Seamless.”

My last Digiday Awards show (and honestly maybe our best yet) 😢 A post shared by Braiker (@braiker) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

View the full list of finalists below.

Best New Vertical/Brand

BuzzFeed – Tasty

Best Use of Snapchat

NowThisNews – “We The People” Snapchat Discover Channel

Best Use of Instagram

Insider



Best Use of Facebook Live

Refinery29 – Tyra Banks and Patrick Starr



Digiday Daily Newsletter Get Digiday's top stories every morning in your email inbox. Sign Up

Best Use of a Podcast

Refinery29 – “Strong Opinions Loosely Held”



Best Use of a Messenger Bot

TODAY Show – TODAY Food Bot



Best Use of AR/VR

McClatchy Video Lab and Save Mart – “Big Red“



Best Live Event

Refinery29 – 29Rooms



Best Use of Technology

Financial Times



Best Email Newsletter

Lenny Letter



Best Video Series

Bleacher Report – “Game of Zones”



Best Overall Design

The Outline

Best E-Commerce Strategy

Gizmodo Media



Best Mobile Innovation

NBC News – NBC News Push Alerts



Best Custom Advertising

NYMag.com – “Flashback” for HBO’s “Vinyl”



Best Branded Content Program

Turner Broadcasting and Late Night with Conan O’Brien – “Ride Along 2“



Best Brand Partnership

Reuters and Canon Europe – “In Pursuit of the Perfect Shot“



Best Content Studio

Atlantic Re:think



Most Effective Sales Team

Wall Street Journal Custom Studio



Publishing Executive of the Year

Greg Coleman, president, BuzzFeed

Best in Show

Turner Broadcasting and Late Night with Conan O’Brien – “Ride Along 2“



Interested in learning more about Digiday’s awards programs? Sign up here for updates about deadlines.