Download the complete agency confessions collection: an insider view of agency life from those who live it

The Digiday Confessions series provides a platform for people working in digital media to speak their minds with candor and without fear of repercussions. The Confessions aren’t just about titillating gossip, though. Nor are they a forum for axe grinding. By interviewing people well placed at various levels within media and marketing, we are able to paint a clearer picture of what really happens on the inside — how the digital sausage gets made, if you’ll pardon the image. So read and learn (or nod along knowingly).

In this edition, we’ve compiled the best confessions from the agency world, including, but not limited to:

• Agency CEO: “We don’t take care of our people”

• Agency interns: “It’s just banner ads and tweets”

• Frustrated marketer: “It’s easier to be a fraud at an agency”